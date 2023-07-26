Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to C$172.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock remained flat at $118.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,235,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

