Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to C$175.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Argus lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock remained flat at $118.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $118.34. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

