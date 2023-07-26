Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07), RTT News reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

CNR stock remained flat at C$156.38 during trading on Wednesday. 1,340,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,218. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$144.71 and a one year high of C$175.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$159.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$167.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

