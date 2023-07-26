Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07), RTT News reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.3 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$155.84. 1,266,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,926. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$144.71 and a 12-month high of C$175.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$156.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$167.21.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.