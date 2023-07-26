Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,017. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

