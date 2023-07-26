Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.43

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 168739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $916.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 741.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

