Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVNA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,999,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,732,506. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.