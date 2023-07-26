Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,136,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

