CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY23 guidance at $1.48 to $1.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.48-$1.50 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 138.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 372,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,496,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.