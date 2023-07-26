Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 13,276.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,298 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 20,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 595,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Century Communities Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

CCS stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 233,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

