CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $83.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HSBC from $85.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

NYSE CF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. 2,285,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,297. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

