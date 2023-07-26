Champion Iron (CIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$463.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.34 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of CIA traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 84,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.99 and a twelve month high of C$7.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Champion Iron

A number of brokerages have commented on CIA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

