Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.90-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.90-20.10 EPS.

Chemed Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $568.61. 100,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,172. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chemed has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $574.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $540.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.24.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

