Chemours (CC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Chemours has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.80-$4.29 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96. Chemours has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,164,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,745,000 after purchasing an additional 279,414 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 136,661 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chemours by 117.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.