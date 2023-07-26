Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

NYSE:CPK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.71. The stock had a trading volume of 50,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $138.49.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.11%.

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

