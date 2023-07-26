Chevron (CVX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chevron stock opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

