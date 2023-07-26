Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,043,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,803. Chevron has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $305.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.