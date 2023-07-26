Chris A. Rallis Sells 6,796 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Chris A. Rallis sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $55,523.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,976 shares in the company, valued at $359,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

FENC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 1,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,090. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 241.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 62,374 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FENC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

