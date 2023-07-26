Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $10.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.99. 2,311,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

