Church & Dwight (CHD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $192,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,459,000 after buying an additional 548,298 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

