Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CINF traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.62. 755,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,673. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.