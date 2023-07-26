Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Cintas has raised its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cintas to earn $15.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $516.52. 312,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

