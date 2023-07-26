Citigroup Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $97.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.
PulteGroup Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE PHM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Transactions at PulteGroup
In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
