Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.86%.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.90. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
