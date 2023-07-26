Civeo (CVEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Civeo has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $167.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.04 million. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of Civeo stock remained flat at $19.50 on Wednesday. 21,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. Civeo has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Civeo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Civeo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

