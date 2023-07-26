Civeo (CVEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Civeo has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $167.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.04 million. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Civeo Stock Performance
Shares of Civeo stock remained flat at $19.50 on Wednesday. 21,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. Civeo has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $36.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
