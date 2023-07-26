ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.09% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

CACG stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. 6,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,539. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.02.

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global stocks selected for above average long-term earnings and\u002For cash flow growth while also including ESG criteria. CACG was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by ClearBridge.

