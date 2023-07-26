Comcast Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,196 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,108 call options.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,642,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,031,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

