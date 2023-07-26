Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Comerica has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comerica to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.47. 3,071,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after purchasing an additional 618,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

