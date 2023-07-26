Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 21.86%. On average, analysts expect Community West Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

CWBC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.64. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $88,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 817,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,487.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $126,581 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

