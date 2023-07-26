Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas Acquires 181,451 Shares

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 181,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $449,998.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,154.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 4,474 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $107,018.08.

On Thursday, April 27th, Grigorios Siokas bought 4,474 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $110,239.36.

Cosmos Health Stock Up 1.0 %

COSM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 322,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,250. Cosmos Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 63.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cosmos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cosmos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Cosmos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.