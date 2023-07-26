CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $98.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $7.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

