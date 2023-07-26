Coterra Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.16. 1,443,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

