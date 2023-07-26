Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Couchbase worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BASE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 100,293 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 254,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $311,015.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,882,798.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,882,798.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $182,884.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,612 shares of company stock worth $765,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

