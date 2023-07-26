Coursera (COUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Coursera has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. On average, analysts expect Coursera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 211,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,669. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.73.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 40,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $470,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,931,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 40,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $470,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 912,490 shares of company stock worth $11,360,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Coursera by 43.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $126,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

