Cousins Properties (CUZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CUZ opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 119.63%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
