Cousins Properties (CUZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

CUZ opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 119.63%.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

