Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Coveo Solutions in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.01). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of C$39.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.23 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price target on Coveo Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.31.

CVO traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.86. 101,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$555.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

