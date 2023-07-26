Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crane updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-$4.10 EPS.

Crane Stock Performance

CR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. 102,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Crane by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.