Critical Contrast: RB Global (NYSE:RBA) versus DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DLH and RB Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DLH alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH $395.17 million 0.37 $23.29 million $0.75 14.25 RB Global $1.85 billion 6.31 $319.66 million $0.98 65.58

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than DLH. DLH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

60.3% of DLH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of DLH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DLH and RB Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLH 0 0 0 0 N/A RB Global 0 1 8 0 2.89

RB Global has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given RB Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RB Global is more favorable than DLH.

Volatility & Risk

DLH has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DLH and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH 3.48% 12.81% 4.52% RB Global 6.13% 5.25% 2.22%

Summary

RB Global beats DLH on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as clinical trials, epidemiology studies, and disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. Further, the company provides Infinibyte, a platform-as-a-service cloud service. It primarily serves the federal health services market. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.