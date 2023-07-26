Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Plans GBX 47 Dividend

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CRDA traded down GBX 86 ($1.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,844 ($74.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,799. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,052 ($64.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,521.83 ($96.45). The company has a market cap of £8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,292.04, a P/E/G ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,804.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,426.45.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy bought 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,438 ($69.73) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($64,079.01). In other news, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($88.74), for a total value of £1,027,837.71 ($1,317,909.62). Also, insider Tom Brophy bought 919 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,438 ($69.73) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($64,079.01). Insiders acquired a total of 925 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,374 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($102.58) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($79.50) to GBX 5,000 ($64.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,600 ($97.45).

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

