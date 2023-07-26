Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Crown updated its Q3 guidance to $1.70-$1.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.10-$6.30 EPS.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.73. The stock had a trading volume of 705,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Crown

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.88.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

