CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. CTS updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.
CTS Stock Performance
NYSE CTS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.70. CTS has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.
CTS Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
CTS Company Profile
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
