CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. CTS updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.70. CTS has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CTS by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 99,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

