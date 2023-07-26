Cutler Group LLC CA Buys 170 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 566.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.91.

HCA stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.18. 1,936,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,173. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

