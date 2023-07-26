Cutler Group LLC CA Increases Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 2,489.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 734,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 6,788.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Quanterix stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 215,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

