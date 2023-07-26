Cwm LLC Acquires 122 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total value of $2,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,628,436. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TransDigm Group Price Performance
TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $891.98. The stock had a trading volume of 204,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,707. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $899.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $839.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.51.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.