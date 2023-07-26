Cwm LLC Acquires 122 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total value of $2,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,628,436. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.13.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $891.98. The stock had a trading volume of 204,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,707. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $899.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $839.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

