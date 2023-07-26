Cwm LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of HP by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,589,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. 4,722,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,727,103. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

