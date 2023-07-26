Cwm LLC Buys 11,781 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 114.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,207,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

