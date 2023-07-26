Cwm LLC Buys 87 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NXST traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.78. 220,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average is $174.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $67,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,609.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.