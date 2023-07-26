Cwm LLC Buys 991 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after purchasing an additional 362,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Shares of COF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.05. 2,665,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Free Report

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

