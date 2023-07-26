Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

