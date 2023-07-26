Cwm LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genuine Parts Price Performance

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.97. 640,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $142.12 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

